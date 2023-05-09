The Project

Airline Accidentally Flies Woman To Jamaica Instead Of Florida, Even Though She Didn't Have A Passport

A woman was left confused after she was flown to Jamaica instead of Florida without a passport.

Beverly Ellis-Hebard was due to fly to Florida with Frontier Airlines, and just before her flight went to the bathroom.

When she returned to the gate at the airport in Philadelphia, she saw the plane was nearly fully boarded and was rushed through by the gate attendant.

Ellis-Hebard told WPVI the attendant said, "Come on, come on, give me your boarding pass," and then asked her to confirm her name.

"I said, 'You just had my boarding pass. You just checked me in. Yes!' She said, 'All right, go! Go,'" she said.

It wasn't until the flight was in the air Ellis-Hebard was told by a cabin crew member she was on her way to Jamaica, not Jacksonville, Florida, as she thought.

"I laughed. I said, 'I would love to be going there, but I have a beach where I live," she said.

"[They] said, 'Look at me. This plane is going to Jamaica.' And I knew by the look on her face she wasn't joking."

Ellis-Hebard regularly flies between Philadelphia and Jacksonville.

"I fly once every six weeks. I picked Frontier flights because we flew so often," she said.

The crew stayed with her on the plane when it landed in Jamaica as she did not have a passport until she was able to return to the U.S.

"We sincerely regret that the customer was able to board the wrong flight and have extended our apologies," a Frontier Airlines spokesperson said.

Image: Facebook/ Beverly Ellis-Hebard/Getty

Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Her Battle With Endometriosis

