The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

AirBnb Sued By The ACCC Over Misleading Charges For Australian Customers

AirBnb Sued By The ACCC Over Misleading Charges For Australian Customers

Travel accommodation company Airbnb is being sued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for allegedly misleading customers.

The ACCC alleges between January 2018 and August 2021, Airbnb displayed prices on its website for Australian accommodation without making it clear the prices were in US dollars.

When thousands of people complained to Airbnb about being charged more than the displayed price, the company allegedly falsely told many they had selected the US currency.

During the alleged offending period, an Australian customer who believed they were paying $500 for their booking would have paid almost $A700 before conversion fees.

"Airbnb did not compensate many consumers who complained about this conduct," ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement on Wednesday.

"So we will be arguing that the court should order Airbnb to compensate people who were misled about the price of their accommodation."

The ACCC filed the claim in the Federal Court on Tuesday, seeking compensation for affected consumers and other orders.

AAP has contacted Airbnb for comment.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.