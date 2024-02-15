Airbnb Hosts Cancel And Relist Swifties' Accommodation Days Before Eras Show

Fans are now left scrambling to find alternative accommodation in a city that appears to be booked out.

Taylor Swift fan Lily was left in the lurch after her Airbnb was cancelled by the host 5 days prior to the booking and was told the building was to undergo construction work.

Lily told The Project she had checked the listing after the host contacted her with the cancellation and was shocked to see the accommodation relisted to twice the amount a few days later.

“I paid about $900 for my four night stay in Brunswick,” Lily said, adding “the listing was then up for just over 2 grand, so he made double what he would have made from me.”

Lily has since found accommodation but is unimpressed with how Airbnb handled the situation, and believes the host is exploiting young fans.

“I think this man is just trying to capitalise off the fact that Taylor Swift fans are young teenage girls and they’re easier to walk over, in his opinion.”