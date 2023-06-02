Airbnb Host Takes It A Little Bit Too Far With ‘Ridiculous’ List Of Rules

An anonymous guest posted to Reddit, stating that they were being charged $57 for the room per night, had an extensive list of rules they had to follow.

The strict rules many believe may breach the Airbnb policy if they were not posted on the listing. However, many commenters on the post say they have experienced strict guidelines all too often.

The list commenced with, “This is mainly a short stay place, so we don’t expect much luggage with the guest.”

“If you have more than 2 big items with each guest, you have to keep in external storage.

“Visitors strictly not allowed without prior permission from me!

“No use of washing machine or kitchen for guests staying less than 4 days. Washing machine use only once every 4 days for long-term guests.”

“Working or studying from home not allowed.

“WIFI only adequate for making video calls or light internet use.

“Toilet roll supplied only on first day.

“Long stayers will have to do their own cleaning and buying rolls and consumables.”

“Want to pay the same rate as a hotel for 25 per cent of the amenities? We got an app for that,” one person jested.

“I really don’t understand why people still put up with Airbnb. All of these ridiculous rules are just not worth the headache of staying there,” another wrote.

“Airbnb owners are getting so petty lately. I used to LOVE using Airbnb, but these little rules and hidden fees are getting silly. I’m renting your house, period. I will use everything with care and respect and leave it better than I found it… but don’t limit me on wash cycles,” one person said.

“If they listed washing machine or kitchen as amenities, I would want a refund, or at least some major discount depending on how much I was going to rely on those,” another user shared.

“If the listing advertises ‘essential amenities’, all amenities from this list should be available to guests. If there are restrictions associated with amenity access, these should also be fully disclosed on the listing page,” the Airbnb website states.

Recently, Airbnb Australia has come under scrutiny for contributing to the current housing crisis. Airbnb Australia’s Susan Wheeldon told The Project,

“It’s important to look across the whole sector not just Airbnb.”

When asked if Airbnb is contributing to the increase in rent prices, Wheeldon said, “Not all houses on Airbnb sit on there all of the time. A good number of them are actually people’s primary place of residence and they’re renting it out when they go on holidays or go away for business.”

Image: Reddit @peachydonut69