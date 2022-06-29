The Project

Airbnb Bans Parties At Your Short-Term Crib For Good, So Goodbye Frantic 11AM Cleaning

Airbnb, the short-term rental property giant, is stopping guests using their listings for parties, the company announced on Tuesday.

In 2020, in an attempt to comply with Covid safety rules, the company capped limit restrictions to 16 people, but due to people, well… being people Airbnb parties increased during the pandemic as more traditional party places, bars and clubs, were either closed or enforced stricter rules on gatherings.

But besides stopping parties happening, the company saw other benefits emerge.

"Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure. It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbours," Airbnb said in a statement.

Since the pandemic began over 6600 Airbnb users have been banned from the service due to violating party rules, and in the last year the site has seen a decrease of 44% in reported parties from its hosts.

(In a personal note the hosts can always do what the property hosts at the last Airbnb house I stayed at did and just take away the recycling bin, so if we did have a party and drink we had to wake up the next day with hangovers and figure out what to do with the cartons and cartons of empties that had been consumed)

So with Airbnb no longer coming to the party, house parties will have to happen the old fashioned, the parents of a teenager who wants to be a part of the cool group go away for the weekend, and this kid just invites a couple of friends over and then, before you know it, the whole school turns up, drink from red cups, hijinks ensue, the police turn up and Blink 182 plays… or so every teen movie in the 90's and early 2000's would have us believe.

