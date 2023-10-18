The Project

Airbnb Australia Boss Says Guests Do Not Have To Clean The House Before Checking Out

We've all heard some horror stories about some of the ridiculous cleaning standards some Airbnb hosts have implemented.

But, Airbnb Australia boss has revealed that guests do not actually have to clean the house before they check out.

Enjoying an Airbnb stay can be an incredibly enriching experience. It allows you to fully immerse yourself in the city, providing an authentic taste of life that is often missing in hotel stays.

Hotels are the same all around the world. But someone's house is unique and a doorway into everyday life. Airbnb fosters a sense of connection between hosts and guests, often resulting in valuable local insights and a more personalised stay.

Airbnb can be a rewarding experience for travellers… unless your host is a bit of an a-hole.

The host can completely ruin the experience with their ridiculous demands.

You might have to feed their cat, or water the plants, or stay out of the third bedroom and ignore the weird noises. Or they might expect you to clean the entire place from top to bottom before you leave, and you will be in hot water if you don't.

One Airbnb customer took to Twitter to complain about this very scenario, explaining that despite paying a cleaning fee and taking the trash out, she still got in trouble for not vacuuming.

"I know I'd been warned, but I think Airbnb is over for me - host is angry with us because we didn't *vacuum*. mind you, we paid a $185 cleaning fee, stripped the beds, and took the trash to the local trash center".

Luckily, the country manager for Airbnb Australia, Susan Wheeldon, jumped in to let everyone know that you don't have to worry about a full spring clean.

She told news.com.au "We believe guests should not have to strip the bed, do the laundry or vacuum when leaving their Airbnb… But we think it's reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the rubbish, and lock the doors – just like they would when leaving their own home."

So, enjoy yourself on your next stay, and don't stress about cleaning, but also don't take the piss and bring a pony inside the house.

