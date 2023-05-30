Air New Zealand To Start Weighing Passengers

New Zealand’s national carrier is set to weigh more than 10,000 passengers in the coming weeks before they board international flights.

All those flying out of Auckland International Airport will be asked to step on a set of scales to log their weight before they board, with the Kiwi carrier explaining it’s all a requirement by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Air New Zealand load control improvement specialist Alastair James explained the data collected will help the airline determine the correct weights for their aircraft.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold. For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey,” he told local media.

The data collected will help inform the pilot and crew regarding the loaded aircraft's balance and weight.

For those worried about having their weight measured, the airline has reassured the survey is entirely voluntary, and all data collected can be seen by staff.

“There is no visible display anywhere,” James noted.

“No one can see your weight – not even us! It’s completely anonymous.”

The airline says regulations require the survey to be conducted every five years.