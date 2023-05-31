The Project

Air New Zealand Crowned World's Best Airline For 2023

Air New Zealand has once again been named the world's best airline, with only two Aussie carriers making the list.

The Auckland-based national carrier took the top spot in AirlineRatings.com's Airline of the Year for 2023.

Air NZ reclaimed their crown after finishing second to Qatar Airways in last year's awards.

The Doha-based airline fell one spot at this year's awards, with Etihad coming in third, Korea Air in fourth and Singapore in fifth.

Qantas and Virgin Australia were the only Aussie airlines to crack the top-25, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.

According to AirlineRatings.com, the Airline Excellence Awards, judged by five editors with over 180 years of industry experience, combines major safety and government audits with 12 key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.

"In our objective analysis, Air New Zealand came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top five," AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief, Geoffrey Thomas, said in a statement.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said he owed the airline's success to the staff's hard work.

"We owe our success to the dedication and hard work of our 12,000 Air New Zealanders who wake each morning to connect Kiwis with each other and the world. This award belongs to them for their grit, commitment, and the exceptional service they deliver every day," he said in a statement to AirlineRatings.com.

"It is a sign that we have got our swing back and that our relentless focus on doing the basics brilliantly and delivering our Kia Mau strategy with precision and ambition is working."

