Air New Zealand Adds Extra Flights To Australia Due To Taylor Swifts Aussie Tour

All aboard Flight NZ1989.

Due to increased demand, Air New Zealand has added more flights around Taylor Swift's Aussie tour dates.

Dubbed a 'Swift surge', return flights from Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland have been added to Sydney and Melbourne, as well as 2,000 additional seats across its network around the time of the Aussie Eras tour dates.

Air New Zealand executives predicted that there would be a surge in demand for flights to Australia after the Eras tour excluded New Zealand.

The airline even made a sneaky Swiftie reference, naming one of the extra flights NZ1989.

Leanne Geraghty, Air New Zealand's chief customer and sales officer, said: "When tour dates for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour were released last week, we saw a surge in demand for the final day of our Tasman sale with more than 3500 Kiwis booking flights to coincide with concert dates."

"Now, as the general release goes live tomorrow, we're expecting another surge in demand for travel. To get more Swifties to Australia, we've added more than 2000 seats around the concert dates so fans can travel to the show in Style with Air New Zealand.

"During high demand periods, fares increase so we can manage a small supply of seats for last minute travel. We also typically see higher demand and hence pricing for late week and weekend travel dates. We recommend Swifties get on board with booking flights early so they don't miss out."

