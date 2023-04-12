Air Jordans Sold at Auction for Record Price Of AU$3.2M

This astronomical figure for Jordan’s used sneakers now holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever.

They are, however, not the most expensive item of Jordan’s that has ever been auctioned off. His jersey that he wore at the 1998 NBA Finals sold in 2002 for over AU$ 15 million. It’s a shame there are so many on the planet that look exactly the same as it.

The last pair of Jordan’s sneakers that fetched an eye-watering amount of cold hard cash was his Nike Air Ships that sold for over AU$2.2 million in 2021.

With these enormous sums of cash being thrown around for the basketball legend’s old bits of clothing, it goes to show that his popularity hasn’t faded.

The latest sale of the “bred” Air Jordans (which just is an abbreviated way of expressing black and red) was gifted to a ball boy after the game as a gift because he located Jordan’s lost jacket.

There almost certainly has never been a case of being in the right place at the right time with the best basketball player with shoes he doesn’t want anymore.