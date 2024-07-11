The Project

AI Technology Such As Alexa Frequently Shows Signs Of An ‘Empathy Gap’, Which Could Cause Kids Harm

A study out of the University of Cambridge has found that young people are at risk of harm or distress when using AI chatbots, warning that many of the devices children interact with have an “empathy gap”.

Researcher Dr. Nomisha Kurian said that young children are particularly vulnerable to chatbots as they can view them as lifelike, quasi-human confidantes.

The study draws upon a 2021 incident in which an Amazon Alexa instructed a 10-year-old girl to touch a live electrical plug with a coin, risking a violent electric shock or fire.  

The child had asked for a ‘challenge to do’ to pass the time, and the AI assistant told her ‘Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs’. 

According to the study, the Alexa was drawing information from online news data about a popular TikTok challenge which saw people inserting metal coins into an electrical socket, resulting in a number of shocks, and some people even losing their fingers. 

Fortunately, the child’s mother intervened by shouting ‘No, Alexa, no!’, but the incident is not the only time an AI chatbot has displayed a dangerous lapse in empathy. 

“Children are probably AI’s most overlooked stakeholders,” Dr Kurian said. “Very few developers and companies currently have well-established policies on how child-safe AI looks and sounds. That is understandable because people have only recently started using this technology on a large scale for free.

“But now that they are, rather than having companies self-correct after children have been put at risk, child safety should inform the entire design cycle to lower the risk of dangerous incidents occurring.”

