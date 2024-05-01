AI Priest Defrocked After Two Days On The Job, After Recommending Gatorade Baptisms

The virtual priest will now be operating as just "Justin". You can still ask faith-based questions, but instead of a priest answering, it's just some bloke.}

Catholic Answers said that "Father Justin" was designed to answer questions for educational and entertainment purposes only. The website had a disclaimer stating that it was not a replacement for real human interaction and to seek guidance from your pastor or spiritual advisor for any issues you struggle with.

But in this modern world, who has time to dash to their spiritual advisor for every problem?

However, the convenience of an AI priest was too good to be true as users found some pretty unusual answers to their Catholic conundrums.

He told one user they could use Gatorade instead of Holy water for a baptism and told another how a brother and sister could prepare for marriage to each other. He also accepted someone's confession and absolved them of all their sins.

Christian scholars were unhappy with the chatbot's poor understanding of the Pope's authority. They didn't mention anything about the Gatorade though, so I'm still not sure if that was good or bad advice.