AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

Working from home has become a hot topic of late. Since the lockdowns, heaps of people no longer want to make the journey into the office, opting to work remotely.

However, many bosses are not keen on this, with several companies forcing their workers to head back into the cubicle. Workers have been lured in with offers of free coffee, bonuses, nice new seats, or a guilt trip about destroying office culture – Taco Tuesdays could disappear forever.

Now, there is one more reason to get back to your old office desk and squeaky chair: what working from home could be doing to your body.

The job search website DirectlyApply has released an AI image of 'The future remote worker’, representing what a remote worker could look like in 25 years.

Named Susan, the worker is visibly unhappy, with 'tech neck' from staring at a computer all day, hair loss from a lack of vitamin D, and increased stress due to a lack of social interaction.

Clinical psychologists and fitness experts helped create 'Susan', by determining the long-term effects of working from home on our health.

DirectlyApply recommends that all remote workers take time to think about their physical and mental health by exercising, connecting with people, and maintaining a work-life balance.

So, if you work from home, make sure you carve out some time in the day for a bit of yoga-lates or jazzercise, and have a few days in the office, at least for a fun catch-up on the office gossip.