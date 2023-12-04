The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

A job search website has created an AI-generated image of what ‘the future remote worker’ may look like in 25 years if they don’t change their remote work habits, with a risk of developing poor posture and increased wrinkles.

Working from home has become a hot topic of late. Since the lockdowns, heaps of people no longer want to make the journey into the office, opting to work remotely. 

However, many bosses are not keen on this, with several companies forcing their workers to head back into the cubicle. Workers have been lured in with offers of free coffee, bonuses, nice new seats, or a guilt trip about destroying office culture – Taco Tuesdays could disappear forever. 

Now, there is one more reason to get back to your old office desk and squeaky chair: what working from home could be doing to your body. 

The job search website DirectlyApply has released an AI image of 'The future remote worker’, representing what a remote worker could look like in 25 years. 

Named Susan, the worker is visibly unhappy, with 'tech neck' from staring at a computer all day, hair loss from a lack of vitamin D, and increased stress due to a lack of social interaction. 

Clinical psychologists and fitness experts helped create 'Susan', by determining the long-term effects of working from home on our health. 

DirectlyApply recommends that all remote workers take time to think about their physical and mental health by exercising, connecting with people, and maintaining a work-life balance. 

So, if you work from home, make sure you carve out some time in the day for a bit of yoga-lates or jazzercise, and have a few days in the office, at least for a fun catch-up on the office gossip. 

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises
NEXT STORY

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

Advertisement

Related Articles

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

The 2024 Euros are quickly approaching, but the ceremonial fixture draw was slightly derailed.
Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

As COP28 heats up in Dubai, Australia is under international pressure to sign on to a declaration that would see us go nuclear by 2050.
Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Music legend Cher has revealed in a new interview that she didn't get a writer's credit on her hit song, 'Believe', missing out on "a lot of money" as a result.
Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

A learner driver in the UK has finally passed the theory test after 59 failed attempts, spending £1,380 (over $2,600AUD) and around 60 hours on the process.
Billie Eilish Slams Variety For “Outing” Her On The Red Carpet

Billie Eilish Slams Variety For “Outing” Her On The Red Carpet

The singer-songwriter has taken to social media to air her frustrations with Variety, writing in a post on Instagram, “Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am."