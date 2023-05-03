AI-Generated Beer Commercial Is An Absolute Nightmare

AI-generated images are amazing, the quality of the work and the realistic nature is just astounding.

Programs like Mid-journey and Dall-E are creating works so fantastic it's making real artists nervous for their jobs.

AI-generated videos, however, are still pretty dodgy, definitely not at the same level. We've got a little while until video creators need to be worried.

But that doesn't stop people from still trying to create AI video, and as always with early AI-generated content, it is the stuff of nightmares.

This week, an AI-generated beer commercial was posted to Twitter and is a real fever dream.

As usual, the hands are all over the shop, with fifteen fingers grabbing the beer can like an octopus. The faces look like they're from the movie Jacobs Ladder, warped and laughing in a devilish manner.

Plus, people are drinking the beer like they're making love to it, giving the overall vibe of an acid trip gone wrong.

The scene is people enjoying a beer at a BBQ, but the flames from the grill grow scene by scene until it's just a vortex of fire shooting into the sky.

By the end, it feels less like a beer commercial and more like the film clip for Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden.

You won't see any AI videos coming to your next commercial break anytime soon.

But you could definitely see an AI-generated film clip from your favourite indie grunge band or goth speed metal group.