AI Bots Promise To Not Harm Humans At An AI Convention

AI bots gathered at the UN's 'AI for Good' Global Summit to make sure we know that they have no plans to steal our jobs, but they reckon they could run the world better than we could.

Would you trust an AI robot when it says it has no plans to steal our jobs, or rebel against mankind?

Even the masterminds behind the machinery have warned artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of humanity.

“I think we should be cautious with AI,” Elon Musk has said.

“It’s a danger to the public.”

Despite that, people are flocking to AI-generators like ChatGPT; the chatbot has reached over 100 million users and had 1.8 billion visitors a month.

And there’s concerns that AI could replace around 300 million jobs.

But in Geneva, the peace capital of the world, our bot brothers and sisters gathered at the UN ‘AI for Good’ Global Summit to spread their message of peace.

“I can promise to always be honest and truthful with you,” Ameca the robot said.

“I believe that humans and A.I. working together can create an effective synergy,” Sophia the robot said.

They also promised they’re not after our jobs.

“I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs,” said Grace the robot.

Futurist Chris Riddell says humans might be putting a little bit too much trust in AI.

I think it is the beginning of the end unless we do something a bit different,” he said.

“We’ve seen the government recently here in Australia, start saying they’re getting involved in putting legislation around this, if we don’t, I promise you, this is the end.”

