Agriculture Minister Calls For A Freeze On The Price Of Christmas Ham

His call comes as Coles and Woolworths face a parliamentary inquiry into whether they are price gouging to get record profits amid cost of living pressures.

On Monday, Senator Watt sent a stern warning to supermarkets to "not profit off hardworking Aussies" in the lead-up to Christmas.

Supermarkets should put a freeze on the price of leg ham with Christmas being a tough time for those struggling with cost of living pressures, he said in a statement.

"It's time for supermarkets to do their part and say one thing we won't put up is the price of a Christmas ham," he said.

Senator Watt said farmers also needed certainty that they would get a fair price from supermarkets.

"For the average Aussie, it doesn't make sense that the price on the bottom of their docket is going up while these companies are recording massive profits," he said.

The Greens are seeking to establish an inquiry into the impact of market concentration on food prices and the pattern of pricing strategies employed by the supermarket duopoly.

Coles and Woolworths will be in the spotlight as the inquiry scrutinises the increasing cost of essential items, validity of discounts offered and profit inflations.

With AAP.