Aged Care Workers To Receive Historic 15% Pay Rise, But Unions Say It's Not Enough

Aged care workers are in for a historic pay ride that will total $11.3 billion across the country.

"Aged care workers deserve more than our thanks to get our people through some difficult years in recent times," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"This is the pay rise that aged care workers need and deserve, and we are proud to be giving it."

From July, more than 250,000 aged care workers – nurses, personal care workers, cooks and recreational officers – will get a 15 per cent pay rise, taking home an extra $140 to$ 200 every week.

Aged Care Minister Anika Wells explains that means a personal care worker will get $7,000 a year extra, while registered nurses in the sector will receive more than $10,000 a year.

The government is delivering on their election promise to fix the sector and on the Fair Work Commission's recommendation of a 15 per cent bump.

The Treasurer has also deflected concerns the move could impact inflation.

"Decent wages for working people is part of the solution and not part of the problem," he said.

And while it is a significant hike, the union wants more.

The union has been seeking a 25 per cent increase," said Gerard Hayes, head of the Health Services Union in NSW.

"Since the application of that case, we've seen the CPI go up 7 per cent; we've just seen another rate rise of .25 per cent.

"At the moment, aged care workers can work in disabilities and get a 25 per cent wage increase overnight."

