The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

After Two Years It's Time To Say Goodbye To La Nina But Droughts Are Now On The Way

After Two Years It's Time To Say Goodbye To La Nina But Droughts Are Now On The Way

After two years of heavy rain and record floods across eastern states, La Nina is finally over but authorities warn more extreme weather could be on the way in the form of a drought.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an El Nino watch on Tuesday, after long-range forecasts revealed a 50 per cent chance of the warmer, drier weather pattern occurring this year.

More neutral weather is expected throughout autumn and winter, while hotter conditions could occur by summer, the Bureau of Meteorology's Andrew Watkins said.

"Long-range forecasts show there's an increased chance of below average rainfall for most of Australia during autumn 2023," Dr Watkins said.

"But the northern wet season, including the tropical cyclone season, for northern Australia continues during March and April, so there remains the chance of tropical weather systems bringing heavy rain at times to the north."

Authorities said the possibility of El Nino means an increased risk for bushfires.

There have been 27 El Nino events since 1900, and about 18 of those were affected by widespread winter-spring drought.

La Nina refers to the cool and often rainy phase of the ocean-atmosphere phenomenon meteorologists call the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), while El Nino is the warm, dry phase.

WA Premier Mark McGowan Drops The F-Bomb On A Live Microphone
NEXT STORY

WA Premier Mark McGowan Drops The F-Bomb On A Live Microphone

Advertisement

Related Articles

WA Premier Mark McGowan Drops The F-Bomb On A Live Microphone

WA Premier Mark McGowan Drops The F-Bomb On A Live Microphone

Always assume every microphone is on and every phone is on a call to your Mum.
Woman Rants On TikTok After Walking Out On Date Because They Refused To Pay $3 For Cheese

Woman Rants On TikTok After Walking Out On Date Because They Refused To Pay $3 For Cheese

A woman’s TikTok rant has backfired after walking out on her date because he refused to pay $3 for a slice of Cheese on his burger.
NSW Couple Win Same $1 Million Lotto Prize After Lucky Mistake By The Husband

NSW Couple Win Same $1 Million Lotto Prize After Lucky Mistake By The Husband

A NSW couple has been left $2 million richer after they won twice on the same lotto draw.
Nurses To Sue NSW Government Over Staff Shortages

Nurses To Sue NSW Government Over Staff Shortages

Legal action will be launched against the NSW government by nurses and midwives over staffing ratios they say are leaving patients with inadequate care.
Researchers Have Discovered The Exact Number Of Coffees You Need To Reduce The Risk Of Diabetes And Cardiovascular Disease

Researchers Have Discovered The Exact Number Of Coffees You Need To Reduce The Risk Of Diabetes And Cardiovascular Disease

Someone tell Pedro Pascal. His coffee order is six shots of espresso over ice!!