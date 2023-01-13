The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

After All This Time, Turns Out Humpty Dumpty Isn't Actually An Egg

After All This Time, Turns Out Humpty Dumpty Isn't Actually An Egg

Also, the king didn't own any of those horses.

Humpty Dumpty is an absolute classic nursery rhyme, up there with bangers such as 'I'm a little teapot' and 'Mary had a little lamb'.

The story of an egg sitting on a wall and then falling off and horses trying to put him back together - is just hilarious. Well turns out Humpty isn't an egg after all.

British author Holly Bourne pointed out Humpty's lack of egginess on Twitter; tweeting…

"Who decided Humpty Dumpty was an egg? It's not in the lyrics, and deciding he's a giant egg is quite a random leap for someone to make, and everyone else is like, ‘yeah, a giant egg on a wall. Of course.’"

The tweet caught people's attention, racking up over 450 thousand views. People were shocked, but there was some truth to Holly's claim; the rhyme lacked any mention of yolk, shell or even white.

Internet sleuths got to work, with people discovering that Mr. Dumpty only appeared as an egg for the first time in Lewis Carrol's ‘Mother Gooses' Nursery Rhymes’ in 1903.

This was probably because it's easier to show a cracked egg on the ground rather than a man suffering injuries that rendered him unable to be put back together by horses.

It's a real head-scratcher for sure, but also not the only rhyme with false information.

For instance, I'm a little teapot talking about the pot getting steamed up and shouting when we all know it's the kettle that gets steamed up, not the teapot.

In the end, we really need to think about what we are teaching our kids, I thought egg people were real up until the age of fifteen, and I'm sure I am not the only one.

Canada Has Renamed Its Girl Guide ‘Brownies’ To Embers In Aim To Be More Inclusive
NEXT STORY

Canada Has Renamed Its Girl Guide ‘Brownies’ To Embers In Aim To Be More Inclusive

Advertisement

Related Articles

Canada Has Renamed Its Girl Guide ‘Brownies’ To Embers In Aim To Be More Inclusive

Canada Has Renamed Its Girl Guide ‘Brownies’ To Embers In Aim To Be More Inclusive

The Canadian ‘girl guides’ or ‘scouts’ known as ‘Brownies’ have been renamed to ‘Embers’ following reports the name ‘Brownies’ was not as inclusive as it could be.
The Pentagon Confirms UFOs Are Not Aliens But Still Threat

The Pentagon Confirms UFOs Are Not Aliens But Still Threat

The US has collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace.
Two Baseballers Discovered They Were Doppelgangers Living Identical Lives & Ordered DNA Tests To See If They Were Related

Two Baseballers Discovered They Were Doppelgangers Living Identical Lives & Ordered DNA Tests To See If They Were Related

A bizarre case of two men, both named Brady Feigl, of the same height and appearance, who lead almost identical lives, resulted in a DNA test to determine if the men were possibly separated at birth.
Liberals Standing By NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet After Nazi Costume Revealation

Liberals Standing By NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet After Nazi Costume Revealation

Several ministers are standing by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet two months out from state elections after his revelation that he wore a Nazi uniform at his 21st birthday party.
A Green Comet Will Approach Earth For The First Time In 50,000 Years

A Green Comet Will Approach Earth For The First Time In 50,000 Years

A bright green comet is on course to pass Earth's outer space and may 'hang around' for a month starting in the Northern Hemisphere.