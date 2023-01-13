After All This Time, Turns Out Humpty Dumpty Isn't Actually An Egg

Humpty Dumpty is an absolute classic nursery rhyme, up there with bangers such as 'I'm a little teapot' and 'Mary had a little lamb'.

The story of an egg sitting on a wall and then falling off and horses trying to put him back together - is just hilarious. Well turns out Humpty isn't an egg after all.

British author Holly Bourne pointed out Humpty's lack of egginess on Twitter; tweeting…

"Who decided Humpty Dumpty was an egg? It's not in the lyrics, and deciding he's a giant egg is quite a random leap for someone to make, and everyone else is like, ‘yeah, a giant egg on a wall. Of course.’"

The tweet caught people's attention, racking up over 450 thousand views. People were shocked, but there was some truth to Holly's claim; the rhyme lacked any mention of yolk, shell or even white.

Internet sleuths got to work, with people discovering that Mr. Dumpty only appeared as an egg for the first time in Lewis Carrol's ‘Mother Gooses' Nursery Rhymes’ in 1903.

This was probably because it's easier to show a cracked egg on the ground rather than a man suffering injuries that rendered him unable to be put back together by horses.

It's a real head-scratcher for sure, but also not the only rhyme with false information.

For instance, I'm a little teapot talking about the pot getting steamed up and shouting when we all know it's the kettle that gets steamed up, not the teapot.

In the end, we really need to think about what we are teaching our kids, I thought egg people were real up until the age of fifteen, and I'm sure I am not the only one.