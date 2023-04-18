The Project

AFL’s Concussion Woes Worsen After Gary Ablett Sr Admits He Has Brain Damage

Gary Ablett Sr was one of the greatest AFL players of all time, but his career has come at a cost.

A cost he says he’s continuing to pay, with scans revealing the 61-year-old has brain damage.

Ablett is launching legal action against the AFL and his two former clubs, Hawthorn and Geelong, claiming they breached their duty of care.

It comes on the heels of a class action launched last month by over 60 players, all claiming they have permanent damage from head knocks.

“It’s terrifying for so many of these players to think what their future is going to look like,” said Michel Margalit, the lawyer behind the class action.

With concussion issues dominating AFL headlines, insiders say the very future of the game is at risk.

