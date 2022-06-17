The Project

AFL Will Revert Back To Paper Tickets In An Effort To Increase Crowd Numbers

The digital world has made it difficult for AFL to draw a crowd.

As the AFL experiences its lowest crowd numbers in 26 years, the game's big wigs have put their heads together to think of ways to draw the crowds back in.   

Due to 50 per cent of the crowd ‘hating’ the digital ticketing system, it was identified as the ‘number 1 issue’. As such, league chief executive Gillon McLachlan announced a return of the tried and test method of paper tickets.   

“The No.1 issue by some margin is digital ticketing.  

“People hate digital ticketing. Over 50 per cent of people say their show rates at the footy is due to digital ticketing and all the friction around that.  

“So some good news, this week the guys have organised it with all ticketing agencies, so nationally you again have a choice of a physical card or a digital version for 2023, which is a good result.  

“We are trying to solve all that.” McLachlan said.  

With Covid also playing a factor, McLachlan says, “Covid is a big issue in people’s minds in South Australia more than anywhere else,” McLachlan said.  

“There has been some capacity and some form issues in WA to do with Covid.  

“In Victoria, it is a few different things. It is not Covid-hesitancy, but it is the logistics of Covid.  

“So people don’t want to go on public transport, and car parking is hard.  

“There’s a bit of people (have) still have got Covid habits. So it’s wet and cold and (home by the) fire… they will go and watch the footy (on television).  

“About 20 percent of people go ‘It’s a bit easy’ (to stay home).” 

