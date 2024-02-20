The Project

AFL Player Mason Cox Offers AFL Tickets To People Sat Behind Him At Taylor Swift Concert Because He Blocked Their View

AFL player Mason Cox is usually a star on the field at the MCG, but he was left feeling guilty after seeing Taylor Swift perform during her Eras Tour.

Cox, who measures 2.11 metres tall, inadvertently blocked the view of the fans behind him because of his great height.

Taking to Instagram, Cox posted a photo of himself at the concert and asked for help tracking down those who were sitting behind him.

"HELP NEEDED!!!!I want to find the people that sat directly behind me to give them tickets to an AFL game," he wrote in the comments section of his post of the concert.

"If you know them please let me know.”

Taylor has touched down in Sydney after performing to nearly 280,000 people over three nights at the MCG.

Image: Getty/Instagram/Mason Cox

Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Potentially Editing Photo Of Her Cat

