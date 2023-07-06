The Project

AFL Launches Investigation After Intimate Photos Of Players Are Leaked

A mass leaking of private and personal images featuring current and former AFL players is being investigated by the league and police.

Several clubs contacted the AFL to let them know personal intimate data of past and present players had been distributed and shared online.

The images have been leaked by an anonymous source, the AFL allege.

"It is alleged the files feature private and personal images of past and present AFL players however it is important to note that many of the images are yet to be verified for identification," an AFL statement read.

The AFL integrity Unit has alerted authorities, including police in various states and the eSafety Commissioner.

"There appears to have been significant work involved in gathering the images and creating files for distribution," the AFL statement read.

"The AFL has no information regarding why the personal images have been circulated illegally and without consent or what the motive is in doing so.

"The AFL asks everyone to please respect the rights and privacy of those past and present players who have had personal images illegally shared without their consent or approval.

"AFLIU has contacted the eSafety Commissioner and is working closely with eSafety to have the images removed as soon as possible."

