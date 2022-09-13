The Project

AFL Grand Final Royal Omen Means We Will Likely Have A Geelong V Collingwood Battle

The monarchy change could be good news for Cats and Pies fans ahead of their preliminary finals.

While the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there may be a small silver lining for supporters of Collingwood and Geelong.

Joshua Kay, a statistical whiz, has discovered a crucial fact that suggests the Cats and Magpies will face off in the championship game ahead of this weekend's crucial AFL preliminary finals based on changes in the leadership of the British Monarchy.

History shows that Geelong and Collingwood competed in the first and second VFL grand finals played under a new king or queen in 1937 and 1952.

The monarchy timeline shows that George VI took to the throne upon the abdication of his brother, Edward VIII.

Then in 1952, Elizabeth acceded to the throne after the death of her father, George VI.

Basically, when a new King or Queen is appointed, Geelong and Collingwood tend to make the final.

And in even better news for Geelong – both matches were won by the Cats.

If history repeats, Cats and Pies fans should wipe their tears of grief and prepare to shed some tears of sporting joy.

