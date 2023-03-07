AFL Fans Angered After The Price Of Beer Revealed For This Season

Melburnian AFL fans have been left outraged after the AFL revealed beer prices at Marvel Stadium.

But a 425mL cup of Carlton Draught has gone up in price by $1, and will now cost punters $10.50.

"Pat themselves on the back about keeping (sic) ticket prices the same, then steal from your wallet with the other hand. It's to be expected," said one person on Twitter.

The AFL did announce that some food prices will remain the same to help families afford a day at the footy.

"Increasing costs are a real challenge that is affecting everyone," said AFL executive Kylie Rogers.

"We are so pleased to be able to offer fans a price freeze on the footy favourites.

"We want to remove as many barriers as possible for fans and families."

Four and Twenty pies and hot chips will remain at $4.50, while hot dogs, burgers ($12) and soft drinks will also have locked-in prices for the season.

But even without those prices going up, those prices are still exorbitant for some fans.

"Therefore fans will only have to take out a standard loan from the bank to feed themselves and their loved ones this year at the footy…" quipped one fan.