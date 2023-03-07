The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

AFL Fans Angered After The Price Of Beer Revealed For This Season

AFL Fans Angered After The Price Of Beer Revealed For This Season

It's a new footy season, and that means new food and drink prices at stadiums!

Melburnian AFL fans have been left outraged after the AFL revealed beer prices at Marvel Stadium.

But a 425mL cup of Carlton Draught has gone up in price by $1, and will now cost punters $10.50.

"Pat themselves on the back about keeping (sic) ticket prices the same, then steal from your wallet with the other hand. It's to be expected," said one person on Twitter.

The AFL did announce that some food prices will remain the same to help families afford a day at the footy.

"Increasing costs are a real challenge that is affecting everyone," said AFL executive Kylie Rogers.

"We are so pleased to be able to offer fans a price freeze on the footy favourites.

"We want to remove as many barriers as possible for fans and families."

Four and Twenty pies and hot chips will remain at $4.50, while hot dogs, burgers ($12) and soft drinks will also have locked-in prices for the season.

But even without those prices going up, those prices are still exorbitant for some fans.

"Therefore fans will only have to take out a standard loan from the bank to feed themselves and their loved ones this year at the footy…" quipped one fan.

One Aussie Is $40 Million Richer And Still Has No Idea Four Days After Powerball Win
NEXT STORY

One Aussie Is $40 Million Richer And Still Has No Idea Four Days After Powerball Win

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    One Aussie Is $40 Million Richer And Still Has No Idea Four Days After Powerball Win

    One Aussie Is $40 Million Richer And Still Has No Idea Four Days After Powerball Win

    Australia has a new lotto winner, who four days after their win, still has no idea they are $40 million richer.
    Strange Waxworks Of Prince William And Kate Leave People Horrified

    Strange Waxworks Of Prince William And Kate Leave People Horrified

    Prince William and Kate Middleton have been honoured in Poland with waxwork figures, but the finished product may not be as flattering as intended.
    Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

    Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

    Renters have reacted with outrage to a “comic” TikTok about why they should tip their landlords.
    Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

    Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

    Service station workers in Adelaide Hills were left stunned after a friendly koala visited the store and climbed up staff members' legs.
    Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

    Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

    Some Aussies have only just discovered how paprika is made and refuse to believe it's true.