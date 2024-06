On Friday night, she wrapped a post-match interview with Carlton's Tom De Koning with a friendly peck goodbye.

The former AFLW star-turned-reporter was slammed as "crossing a boundary" for this post-game kiss with Lions player and good mate Lachie Neale the other week.

The whole thing became a ‘scandal’ when social commentator Kate Halfpenny wrote a column in The Age, but Holmes quickly declared it a “non-story”, saying it was a moment between friends.