AEC Looking For 100,000 Temporary Workers To Help Roll Out The Indigenous Voice Referendum

An army of temporary workers will be needed to help the Australian Electoral Commission roll out the Indigenous voice referendum.

The commission said it was looking for up to 100,000 temporary workers for the referendum, which will be held across the country on October 14.

The referendum is expected to cost around $450 million - similar to a federal election.

Electoral commissioner Tom Rogers said working at the referendum would be a valuable experience for people's resumes, as well as a way to earn some extra money.

"With a date locked in, people will now know whether or not they can put their hand up to work with us in October," he said.

"It's paid work, a boost to help pay the bills, plan something nice, or even get ready for Christmas.

"This will be a unique opportunity to work at the first federal referendum this century and add a pretty rare experience to your resume."

The commission said while workers are needed across the country for the referendum, regional areas will be most in need.

Areas identified by the AEC as where workers are needed the most include Dubbo, Armidale, Scone and Tamworth in NSW, while demand was high in the Queensland towns of Mt Isa, Goondiwindi and Weipa.

Workers were also needed in Melbourne, Geelong and regional parts of Victoria, along with Hobart and Launceston in Tasmania, Kangaroo Island and Coober Pedy in SA, Broome and Esperance in WA, as well as areas across the Northern Territory.

"It can be difficult to find staff in regional and remote areas so we're really hopeful people will put up their hands, get involved in their communities and make sure people in their areas can vote," Mr Rogers said.

"We also need staff for our range of mobile polling teams which take voting services to people who may not be able to get to a polling place - going to places like remote and very remote communities, aged care facilities, prisons and homeless shelters."

Most temporary jobs for the referendum will be a single day of work with training provided, but the commission said some roles were also for a few weeks.

