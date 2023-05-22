The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Advocates Call For More Training Around Dementia As Grandmother Who Was Tasered Receives End-Of-Life Care

Advocates Call For More Training Around Dementia As Grandmother Who Was Tasered Receives End-Of-Life Care

Clare Nowland, the 95-year-old grandmother tasered by police, is receiving end-of-life care.

A police investigation is now underway into the incident.

Nowland had been a resident at her care home for more than five years.

Advocates are now calling out a lack of knowledge around dementia care.

"The current training that is required to become an aged-care worker in Australia doesn't require any mandatory training on dementia, and you can become a carer after a six-week course," Steve Macfarlane from Dementia Support Australia told ABC.

"Things shouldn't have been allowed to escalate to the point where police needed to be called."

Nowland, a woman who celebrated her 80th birthday by skydiving, is now receiving end-of-life care with her family at her hospital bedside.

Government Cracking Down On Buy Now Pay Later Services As Aussies Rack Up $16 Billion In Debt
NEXT STORY

Government Cracking Down On Buy Now Pay Later Services As Aussies Rack Up $16 Billion In Debt

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Government Cracking Down On Buy Now Pay Later Services As Aussies Rack Up $16 Billion In Debt

    Government Cracking Down On Buy Now Pay Later Services As Aussies Rack Up $16 Billion In Debt

    A growing number of Australians are facing financial strife after turning to Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) to weather the cost of living crunch.
    Parents Start Charging Their Teen Rent Because It Teaches Them A "Lesson"

    Parents Start Charging Their Teen Rent Because It Teaches Them A "Lesson"

    A Texas couple has split the opinions of many by taking to TikTok to announce that they've decided to charge their daughter rent because she won't be going to college.
    Japanese Company Creates World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream

    Japanese Company Creates World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream

    A scoop of the world’s most expensive ice cream will now set you back $10,000.
    Jennifer Lawrence Wears Stunning Dress In Cannes, Pairs It With, Also Stunning, Flip-Flips

    Jennifer Lawrence Wears Stunning Dress In Cannes, Pairs It With, Also Stunning, Flip-Flips

    She also made a really good movie, but people want to talk about her flip-flops.
    Airline Passengers Call For "Child-Free" Sections On Planes

    Airline Passengers Call For "Child-Free" Sections On Planes

    A pair of parents have been slammed after they were seen letting their toddler "run wild" on an eight-hour flight, and now people are calling for airlines to create "child-free" zones.