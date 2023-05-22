Advocates Call For More Training Around Dementia As Grandmother Who Was Tasered Receives End-Of-Life Care

A police investigation is now underway into the incident.

Nowland had been a resident at her care home for more than five years.

Advocates are now calling out a lack of knowledge around dementia care.

"The current training that is required to become an aged-care worker in Australia doesn't require any mandatory training on dementia, and you can become a carer after a six-week course," Steve Macfarlane from Dementia Support Australia told ABC.

"Things shouldn't have been allowed to escalate to the point where police needed to be called."

Nowland, a woman who celebrated her 80th birthday by skydiving, is now receiving end-of-life care with her family at her hospital bedside.