Adorable Reason Your Dog Will Bring You A Toy When You Come Home

A video posted on TikTok explained that this common behaviour is known as “excitement displacement.”

This is when your dog is so overwhelmed with excitement that they have to put that excited energy into something else.

"They are so overwhelmed with excitement or emotion, they attempt to calm, distract or relax themselves," the video reads.

Other, and possibly more disruptive, ways that dogs can express their overwhelming emotions is by jumping or barking. This can be quite dangerous and scary if you have a big dog like a Bullmastiff or a German shepherd.

Dog trainer Five by Five Canine explained: "When your dog is having really big feelings and chooses to put those feelings into an out-of-context behaviour."

Dr Stanley Coren, who specialises in the psychology and behaviour of dogs, explained that not only will dogs sometimes pick up toys when they’re excited, but they can just do that because it makes them happy and they love you and hope it has the same effect.

"At one point when I had my first cavalier, Wizard, I had a major illness," he told The Farmer's Dog Digest.

"I was bed-bound for a while, and at one point I woke up to find that Wiz, who—the only thing in the world he was possessive about was his toys—had very carefully laid three of his favourite toys on my chest while I was sleeping.

"I always considered that sort of a mark of affection."