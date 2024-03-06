The Project

Adorable Grandmas Melts Everyone’s Heart After They Were Flower Girls For Their Grandkids

Two adorable grandmas have left the internet sobbing after they were flower girls for their grandchildren’s wedding.

The video captured by wedding photographer Joshua Hugget went viral after posting the video to Instagram, garnering over 8.5 million views.

The two grandmas were filmed walking down the aisle throwing flower petals at South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula.

Bride Michaela Treloar told the ABC that she and her partner “wanted to include [their] grandmothers into [their] wedding somehow.”

“They took it on with pride, smashed it, and now they’ve gone viral.”

“It was really cute … each nonna was helping each other get to the end of the aisle, chatting all the way.”

The video was flooded with comments saying what a gorgeous moment it was.

“I have goosebumps head to toe! The smiles on the grannies’ faces …. Priceless!!!!!!!” one person wrote, while another added, “Hope this trend catches on, it’s truly beautiful!”

