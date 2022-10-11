The Project

Adnan Syed, Focus Of Serial Podcast, Has All Charges Dropped And Cannot Be Charged Again

US prosecutors have dropped all charges against Baltimore man Adnan Sayed, whose case garnered worldwide attention due to the podcast Serial.

Syed served 23 years in prison after he was convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Have Min Lee.

However, his convicted was quashed last month, and on Tuesday, it was announced all charges had been formally dropped.

"Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man," his lawyer, Erica Suter, said in a statement.

"Adnan is innocent and lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit," she added.

In a press conference,  Baltimore's state attorney Marilyn Mosby said that now the charges have been dropped, the case against Syed is closed, and he cannot be charged again.

"Today, justice is done," Ms Mosby said, continuing to add that her office will continue its efforts to prosecute anyone who is responsible for Ms Lee's death.

