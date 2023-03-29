Adidas Claims Black Lives Matter Logo Design Violates Sportswear’s Three-Stripe Trademark

Adidas argues it could mislead the public into thinking the two entities were connected.

In a filing to the Office, Adidas has sought to have Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc's application to use its yellow-stripe design on shirts, bags and hats — items Adidas also sells – blocked.

Adidas said in the filing that it has been using its logo since as early as 1952, and that it has acquired "international fame and tremendous public recognition".

Adidas has filed more than 90 lawsuits and signed more than 200 settlement agreements related to the three-stripe trademark since 2008, according to court documents from a lawsuit the company brought against designer Thom Browne's fashion house.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is the most prominent entity in the decentralised BLM movement, which arose a decade ago to protest police violence against Black people.

The group applied for a federal trademark in November 2020 covering a yellow three-stripe design to use on a variety of products, including clothing, publications, bags, bracelets and mugs.

But Adidas claims the similarity between the logos could confuse customers into thinking the products were connected or came from the same source.

The Trademark Office gave the Black Lives Matter group until May 6 to answer.

Adidas declined to comment to AAP, and representatives for the BLM group did not immediately respond to AAP’s request for comment.

With AAP.

Image: Black Lives Matter/ Getty