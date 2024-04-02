Adidas Bans Germany Fans From Buying Kits With Number 44 Over Nazi Symbolism

The concerns about the resemblance were raised by historian Michael König, who said the design was “very questionable.”

The Schutzstaffel (SS) were a paramilitary organisation responsible for crimes against humanity committed by the Nazis. The SS rune was designed for use by the Nazi units in 1929 and is now banned in Germany.

Adidas spokesperson Oliver Brüggen denied the kit’s resemblance to the Nazi symbol was intentional.

“We as a company are committed to opposing xenophobia, antisemitism, violence and hatred in every form,” he said.

“We will block personalisation of the jerseys.

“Any attempts to promote divisive or exclusionary views are not part of our values as a brand.”

The team’s away kit also caused uproar over its choice of the pink colourway.

Germany is hosting the European Championship from June 14 to July 14.