ADF On Standby To Evacuate Australians From Israel After Repatriation Flights Cancelled

Hundreds of Australians remain stuck in the Middle East after the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Israel and Gaza forced the cancellation of humanitarian flights.

Two scheduled flights were scrapped as the Australian government assured people affected it was doing everything possible to bring them safely home.

Stranded Australians were told they would receive further updates as soon as possible.

Defence Minister Richard Marles says the government is looking at all available options to get Australian citizens to safety but some things are out of its control, such as if Israel closes its airspace.

"We are positioned, we have the intent to put in place flights very soon, almost immediately," he told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"There is some greater flexibility that military flights offer in this circumstance."