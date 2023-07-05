Adele Uses Some Colourful Language To Tell Fans To “Stop Throwing Things” At Performers

Adele addressed the crowd, “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment?”

“Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them? I f**king dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f**king kill you,” she joked.

“Stop throwing things at the artist!”

Recently, a fan threw their mum’s ashes on stage while P!nk was performing her smash hit ‘Just Like A Pill’.

“I don’t know how to feel about this,” she said before continuing her song.

In a more severe incident, Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye and needed stitches after a phone was thrown at her while she was her “Best F’n Night Of My Life” tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

The man who allegedly threw the phone told the police that he thought throwing the phone at the singer would be “funny”. He was later charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harrassment, according to the New York Post.

Days after this incident, singer Ava Max also sustained an eye injury after she was slapped by a fan that managed to get on stage.