Adele Stuns Fans After “Jaw-Dropping” Vanishing Act During Las Vegas Performance

As if seeing Adele wasn’t already spectacular, the pop star only goes and pulls off a sensational vanishing act. But, no one can figure out how the singer pulled it off.

Adele fans in Las Vegas have been left mystified after the pop sensation performed a jaw-dropping vanishing act to kick off her Las Vegas residency. 

 

The videos, captured by Twitter users @AdeleNowuk and @FredAdkins_, show the Grammy winner completely consumed by pink confetti that had fallen from the ceiling. 

 

After the confetti had finished falling, she was nowhere to be seen. 

 

 

Fans in the stands were stunned by the vanishing act, and those on social media were unable to figure out how the singer pulled the move off, even with the footage slowed down. 

 

 

"And I still can’t figure out HOW,” one user commented.                   

 

"It honestly trips me out that I’ve watched these videos so many times and I can’t see s**t! Where did she go?!?" a second tweeted. 

 

Do you know how the pop star pulled off the incredible disappearing illusion? 

