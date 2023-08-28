Adele Reprimands Security Guard For Harassing One Of Her Fans

“What is going on with that young fan there that’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up? What’s going on with him?” she asked.

She went on, “Can you leave him alone, please?” Before returning to the stage.

“They won’t bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone,” she added, fans cheering, but Adele was clearly a little miffed with the guards.

Not one to bite her tongue, Adele recently addressed concertgoers in the wake of a string of incidents where performers were having these thrown at them.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment because [they’re] throwing s**t on stage? Have you seen them?”

“I f***ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me, and I’ll f***ing kill you,” she cautioned the crowd whilst aiming a T-shirt gun at them.

She was being playful, we know that. But still, crowds don’t throw anything at her, and I bet that the security guard keeps a low profile and is extra polite from now on