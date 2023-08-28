The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Adele Reprimands Security Guard For Harassing One Of Her Fans

Adele Reprimands Security Guard For Harassing One Of Her Fans

During a show at her Las Vegas residency, Adele interrupted the performance to question one of the guards why they were bothering one of her fans.

“What is going on with that young fan there that’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up? What’s going on with him?” she asked.

She went on, “Can you leave him alone, please?” Before returning to the stage.

“They won’t bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone,” she added, fans cheering, but Adele was clearly a little miffed with the guards.

Not one to bite her tongue, Adele recently addressed concertgoers in the wake of a string of incidents where performers were having these thrown at them.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment because [they’re] throwing s**t on stage? Have you seen them?”

“I f***ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me, and I’ll f***ing kill you,” she cautioned the crowd whilst aiming a T-shirt gun at them.

She was being playful, we know that. But still, crowds don’t throw anything at her, and I bet that the security guard keeps a low profile and is extra polite from now on

Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16
NEXT STORY

Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16

Advertisement

Related Articles

Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16

Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16

Corendon is the first European airline to offer the service, which allows passengers to book a seat in the ‘Only Adult’ zone for an extra $75.
The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace

The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace

The ruling came when a former chef in the UK claimed she was wrongly dismissed for refusing to do tasks unless asked politely.
Netflix Lost 189,000 Aussie Subscribers Following The Password Sharing Crackdown

Netflix Lost 189,000 Aussie Subscribers Following The Password Sharing Crackdown

It seems Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown may have backfired after the number of Aussie subscribers dropped for the first time since it launched in Australia in 2015.
‘Barbie’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Warner Bros. History

‘Barbie’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Warner Bros. History

The ‘Barbie’ movie has overtaken ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’ as the highest-grossing global release in Warner Bros. history.
Robbie Williams Sings Ange Postecoglou’s Praises After Stunning Start To Premier League Season

Robbie Williams Sings Ange Postecoglou’s Praises After Stunning Start To Premier League Season

Ange Postecoglou has found a new fan in Robbie Williams after the musician took to Instagram to declare his support for the Australian coach of Tottenham.