Adele Reportedly Reveals During Comedy Show That She Has Married Long-Term Partner Rich Paul

Adele has reportedly announced she has married her long-term partner, Rich Paul.

The 35-year-old British superstar reportedly confirmed the news at comedian Alan Carr’s comedy show.

Carr, 47, was making his comedy debut at the Dynasty Typewriter Theatre in Los Angeles on November 18.

Deumoxi, a celebrity gossip site, shared several Instagram stories confirming Adele had announced her marriage on the night.

One fan wrote: “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience.

Alan asked the crowd if anyone had recently got married, and Adele shouted, ‘I did. '”

