Adele Has Announced A Filming Of Her Las Vegas Residency Will Be Released, So Anyone Can See The Show

After performing a five-month-long residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, the Grammy-winner singer has announced another 34 shows.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that," she told the audience at her last show. "So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I'm going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

The new run of shows will begin in June and end in November of this year. Her 'Weekend With Adele' residency was delayed for 10 months, citing issues with COVID-related delays.

The postponement was announced the night before the shows were meant to kick off.

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she explained at the time.

"Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted. I'm gutted, and I'm so sorry it's so last minute."