Adele Finally Meets Her Secret Idol, The Rock, At The Grammys

Adele has won it all when it comes to the Grammys, with a whopping 15 awards over her career.

But tonight, Grammys host Trevor Noah helped fulfil the pop star's long-time dream of meeting a special celebrity.

Noah approached Adele's table, teasing the surprise he had in store.

"The person Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson," he explained.

"And then I found out he's a huge fan of yours too."

"I don't have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called The Rock."

The interaction has caused the internet to lose its mind, with many loving the wholesome moment.

"Aww omg, he is just the most sweetest kindest hearted guy u can meet and like," one person tweeted on the moment.

Some fans, however, couldn't look past the reaction from poor Rich Paul, who has been dating Adele since 2021.