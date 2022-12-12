The Project

Adele Brought To Tears After Helping Celebrate A Fan’s Divorce Party

It’s usually the audience who are crying when Adele is on stage, but one fan brought the superstar to tears on stage in Las Vegas.

Adele couldn’t hold the tears back after a fan at her Las Vegas residency told the superstar they were there to celebrate their divorce.  

  

  

The Grammy Award winner was helping the fan celebrate a “divorce party” when she reminisced on her own life, bringing the tears.  

  

  

“I know all about broken hearts,” Adele joked.  

  

  

“I got a bit emotional earlier, now I’m really crying. I have tears running down my cheeks.  

  

  

“You bringing all your friends is so moving to me. Relationships falling apart, whether you’re married or not, it’s really difficult – it’s really traumatic.  

  

  

“Keep your friends close to you – they are better than any man, they are better than any woman.”  

  

  

The singer also attributed the emotions to her son and England’s defeat at the World Cup.  

  

  

“My son’s travelling today so maybe it’s that. And England lost,” she laughed.  

  

  

Adele continued to explain the struggles she faced during her divorce, explaining to the crowd just how she felt.  

  

  

“I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start,” she explained, tearing up once again.  

  

  

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.  

  

  

  

“But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.” 

