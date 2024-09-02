Adele Announces She's Taking An Extended Break From Music

The singer has just finished her Las Vegas residency, which began in 2022, and is currently doing a 10-show residency in Munich, Germany.

After this, she said, she's taking a break to "live" the life she's been building for seven years.

"I'm not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f*cking good at it," she told her audience.

"And I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I've ever done and probably the longest I'll ever do.

"I have 10 shows left after this. After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time.

"I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasise about these shows and any shows that I've done over the last three years. It has been amazing, I just need a rest."

Adele said she has "spent the last seven years building a new life" for herself.

"I want to live it now," she said.

"I will remember these shows for eternity, they have been spectacular."