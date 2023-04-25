Adele and James Corden In Tears During Final-Ever Carpool Karaoke As They Reveal All About Their Tough Times

The video, which aired on Monday, showed the pair having a good time in the car. The mood quickly changed when the Grammy award-winning singer shared that it was Corden that helped her through her divorce from Simon Konecki.

She shared that a verse in her song 'I Drink Wine' was inspired by Corden. He apparently sought advice from Adele when he was also having a tough time in his life.

"The verse was inspired by a conversation that you and I had, and it was the 4th of January, 2020 or something, and we'd been on vacation together with the kids," Adele says in the video.

"And we were on our way home, and my mood had changed, and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult, whereas the year before that, I left Simon, you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo," she says in tears.

"You used to do it with humour as well, you used to be like, 'good luck with that one!' with any sort of thing that I was pursuing, and you were always so, you were like an adult with me, you and Julia would always give me this advice."

"It got me thinking; I felt so unsafe, with you feeling unsafe, because you've always been like [the adult] you have since I was like 21." "And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later, and I wrote this, and I sang it into my phone, and I sent it to you, and I do remember you saying, 'That's exactly how I was feeling'".

Corden then confirms, "It was everything that I was feeling that day."

"I was floored by how you'd managed to take everything I'd said about myself and life and just put it in a verse. ''

"It was the greatest privilege that from a conversation so honest between two friends. That you would create such a thing.

"It just blows my mind."

Adele then told Corden that she was not quite ready to go back to the UK. Otherwise, she would join him in moving back to England.

Corden then reveals that he is both excited and scared about finishing The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Image: The Late Late Show with James Corden