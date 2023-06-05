Adelaide Pub Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Promotion Offering Free Drinks To Women Depending On Their Bra Size

An Adelaide pub has been slammed for its controversial promotion, offering free drinks to women depending on their bra size.

The Woolshed on Hindley advertised a promotion where pub patrons would receive one free drink for an A-cup bra size, two free drinks for a B-cup, and three for a C-cup.

“The bigger, the better,” the now-deleted Facebook post said.

“Wearing a bra is so uncomfortable, hang it up in the shed and let loose… This means you as well boys.”

People took to the comments to slam the promotion.

“We’ve just set the female gender back several decades,” one commenter wrote.

“Who in their right mind in these days of political correctness would even consider this?” another said.

“I don’t know what is more outrageous - physical discrimination or the fact that people go to the Woolshed.”

Responding to the criticism, the Woolshed On Hindley said, “We sincerely apologise for the fact that the post made some of our patrons feel uncomfortable and body-shamed as this was never our intention.”

“Based on the feedback from our community we have cancelled the promotion and are workshopping ideas for different promotions that promote a fun, safe and inclusive environment for all,” the statement read.

“Moving forward senior management will be reviewing all promotional activity to ensure that it creates an inclusive environment for all our patrons.

“Your feedback is valued and helps us to create the environment that both your staff and patrons love so suggestions are most welcome.”