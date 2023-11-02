Adelaide Pub Apologises After Cocktail Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Slammed

The Unley in Parkside advertised an $18 cocktail called the ‘Chandler Bing’ after the character played by Perry for 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom.

The drink, which contained Southern Comfort, peach schnapps, cranberry, fresh lime and sugar, was to be the pub’s cocktail of the month, and named in tribute to Perry.

“The one where we lost a friend,” the advertisement read.

The drink was advertised on Instagram, with the pub saying “A tribute to our sarcastic king. We present to you, The Chandler Bing”.

But commenters were quick to slam the tribute as “insensitive” due to Perry’s publicly-known battle with alcohol addiction.

“This feels so wrong considering he battled alcoholism,” said one comment.

The pub released a statement to the Advertiser, saying it was “deeply regretful of any hurt this has caused”.

“The cocktail was intended as a tribute to a beloved actor and icon, however, we recognize that this was an error in judgement, and have removed the cocktail.”

