Adelaide Named ‘Australia’s Coolest City’, So, Sorry Melbourne & Sydney

Adelaide has been described as an “almost utopian alternative to the typical urban sprawl” in an article by the Wall Street Journal, labelling it as Australia's “coolest city”.

The article goes on to celebrate the city for its fine dining, extensive parklands and stunning architecture, with input from local Adelaideans on the city's hotspots. 

Model Adut Akech Bior, architect Max Pritchard and chef Justin James were among the contributors to share their insider knowledge for the piece, with recommendations on restaurants, cultural sites and shopping.

Chef James recommended Bar Peripheral and Italian CBD institution Osteria Oggi, while Pritchard endorsed the historic landmark of Queens Theatre and Adelaide Oval.

Akech Bior recommended The Parade shopping strip and soaking up the sun at Henley Beach.

Callan Fleming, mixologist and bottled cocktail company Privee, also shared some insider tips, listing Dillons Bookshop and Hades Hula House among his go-to spots.

It’s the latest tourism get for South Australia, after Kangaroo Island was featured in Lonely Planets must visit regions list for 2024

