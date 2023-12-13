Adelaide Man Who Has Spent Nearly 40 Years Behind Bars Loses High Court Appeal

Bromley and accomplice, John Karpany, were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Stephen Docoza, whose body was found floating in Adelaide’s River Torrens in 1984.

Karpany was released on appeal in 2004, but Bromley has always maintained his innocence, making him ineligible for parole.

Bromley’s latest appeal centred around new psychiatric evidence pertaining to the prosecution's key witness in the initial trial, Greg Carter.

Bromley’s lawyers argued that new psychiatric evidence around Carter’s schizoaffective disorder meant there was “extremely high likelihood” his account of events was inaccurate.

The High Court dismissed Bromley’s application for special leave to appeal in a 3-2 majority.

Two of the judges, however, found the appeal should have gone ahead, finding “a significant possibility that an innocent person had been convicted".