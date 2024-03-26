The Project

Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

An Adelaide bride-to-be is offering a reward for anyone who can locate her missing wedding dress. It was lost after her fiance accidentally drove away with it on the roof of his car.

Lindel Cain and her fiancé Tom Mitton were collecting items from a storage facility from Burton in Adelaide’s north, including a box containing her $2,000 wedding dress for their upcoming nuptials in February next year.  

Cain told 7News Adelaide Mitton had forgotten he had placed the box on top of the car to prevent it from being crushed by other items, and he had accidentally driven away with it still on the roof. 

“We were pulling into Burnside Village (shopping centre) when the penny dropped for him, and we quickly turned around and tried to retrace our steps,” she said.

“We parked the car and walked along Port Wakefield Rd with trucks going 90km/h past us, trying to find the box somewhere on the side of the road.”

The pair were unable to find the dress and are now offering a $500 reward to anyone who can locate the missing box and gown. 

Cain joked that the story would make for a great wedding speech and said her fiancé was very upset over the ordeal. 

“For a man who isn’t very emotional, there were lots of emotions yesterday, lots of tears on his behalf because he could see how upset I was,” she said. 

