Adelaide Hills Dam At Risk Of Collapse, Emergency Warning In Place For Locals

The State Emergency Service says people living in Echunga should be prepared for flooding if the structure fails.

The SES, SA police and SA Country Fire Service have been working overnight to notify households of the risk.

Roads have been closed to support community safety and officials are continuing to monitor the condition of the dam.

The SES is also lowering the water level through the excavation of a spillway and pumping.

"This has the potential to release water which may exceed the capacity of the drainage system of Echunga, which may cause parts of Echunga to flood," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A sandbag collection point for local residents has also been established at the Echunga CFS station.