The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Adelaide Hills Dam At Risk Of Collapse, Emergency Warning In Place For Locals

Adelaide Hills Dam At Risk Of Collapse, Emergency Warning In Place For Locals

A privately-owned dam about 500 metres from an Adelaide Hills town is at risk of collapse, prompting an emergency warning for local residents.

The State Emergency Service says people living in Echunga should be prepared for flooding if the structure fails.

The SES, SA police and SA Country Fire Service have been working overnight to notify households of the risk.

Roads have been closed to support community safety and officials are continuing to monitor the condition of the dam.

The SES is also lowering the water level through the excavation of a spillway and pumping.

"This has the potential to release water which may exceed the capacity of the drainage system of Echunga, which may cause parts of Echunga to flood," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A sandbag collection point for local residents has also been established at the Echunga CFS station.

Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top
NEXT STORY

Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top

Advertisement

Related Articles

Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top

Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top

“The Sopranos” has been anointed the best TV show of all time on a new list, presumably curated by every 30-45-year-old male friend of mine.
Traveller Who Booked "Room With A View" Stunned To Find Livestream Of View On TV Instead

Traveller Who Booked "Room With A View" Stunned To Find Livestream Of View On TV Instead

A budget hotel in Queenstown, NZ, has been roasted on social media after offering "rooms with a view", but instead, the "view" was a live stream from the roof.
New Research Shows Smart Assistants Like Alexa Are Making Kids Less Smart

New Research Shows Smart Assistants Like Alexa Are Making Kids Less Smart

"Technology will make us smarter", they said. It turns out they were lying.
Controversial Relationship Coach Wants To Ban “Nights Out With The Boys”

Controversial Relationship Coach Wants To Ban “Nights Out With The Boys”

Relationship expert Jake Maddock says that coupled men and women should not be going out with their friends, claiming that you should be doing everything with your partner.
Prince George Responds To Playground Taunts With Classic ‘My Dad Will Be King’ Flex

Prince George Responds To Playground Taunts With Classic ‘My Dad Will Be King’ Flex

A new book has claimed Prince George is aware of his family’s position in the world after an alleged warning to a fellow pupil.