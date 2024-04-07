Adelaide Has People To Stop Calling It ‘Radelaide’ Or The ‘City Of Churches’

Those covering the event were instead asked to consider referencing the region’s wineries and pristine landscape.

Well, we aren’t covering the event and we aren’t going to refrain from calling it Radelaide. Especially as that’s one of the nicer things to call it.

Plus it’s endearing anyway, even the locals and business operators think so.

"I actually embrace it and use it in the tours," Dax Cottam from Radelaide Walking Tours said. But I mean, he would say that.

"Radelaide is a term you use if you like the city, so at the end of the tour I hope you're calling it Radelaide as well."

Great point, Dax. If people were calling Badelaide or Crapelaide or ‘utter cesspit’ then you’d have a bit of a problem.

The ALF’s Gather Round concept sees all nine matches being played in South Radelaide. That’s right, you’re not the boss of me.