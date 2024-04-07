The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Adelaide Has People To Stop Calling It ‘Radelaide’ Or The ‘City Of Churches’

Adelaide Has People To Stop Calling It ‘Radelaide’ Or The ‘City Of Churches’

South Australia's tourism authorities have asked the media to refrain from using "Radelaide" and "the City of Churches" to describe Adelaide during the AFL's Gather Round.

Those covering the event were instead asked to consider referencing the region’s wineries and pristine landscape. 

 

Well, we aren’t covering the event and we aren’t going to refrain from calling it Radelaide. Especially as that’s one of the nicer things to call it. 

 

Plus it’s endearing anyway, even the locals and business operators think so. 

 

"I actually embrace it and use it in the tours," Dax Cottam from Radelaide Walking Tours said. But I mean, he would say that. 

 

"Radelaide is a term you use if you like the city, so at the end of the tour I hope you're calling it Radelaide as well."

 

Great point, Dax. If people were calling Badelaide or Crapelaide or ‘utter cesspit’ then you’d have a bit of a problem. 

 

The ALF’s Gather Round concept sees all nine matches being played in South Radelaide. That’s right, you’re not the boss of me. 

Passenger Fined For Urinating In A Cup While On A Flight To Sydney
NEXT STORY

Passenger Fined For Urinating In A Cup While On A Flight To Sydney

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Passenger Fined For Urinating In A Cup While On A Flight To Sydney

    Passenger Fined For Urinating In A Cup While On A Flight To Sydney

    A passenger has been fined after he allegedly urinated into a cup on a flight from Auckland to Sydney.
    New Dating App Matches People Based On Their Credit Scores And People Are Divided

    New Dating App Matches People Based On Their Credit Scores And People Are Divided

    Amidst the cost of living crisis, a new American app called Score is shaking things up.
    American Man Offends Australians By Opening Milo With A Can Opener

    American Man Offends Australians By Opening Milo With A Can Opener

    An American man has offended nearly every Australian after he opened a tin of Milo with a can opener.
    British Man John Tinniswood Officially Named The Oldest Man In The World At 111 Years Old

    British Man John Tinniswood Officially Named The Oldest Man In The World At 111 Years Old

    British man John Tinniswood has officially been declared the world’s oldest man by the Guinness World Records.
    Mel B Says She's In 'Trouble' After Fueling Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

    Mel B Says She's In 'Trouble' After Fueling Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

    Melanie Brown, known as Mel B, has continued to fuel speculation about Spice Girls reunion plans by sharing a picture of their mural at Wembley Stadium with a teasing caption.